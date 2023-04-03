Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old in January.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A teen in Kansas is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department said they began investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in January.

Officials said the girl had been found in her Abilene home and, after an autopsy, they determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling in connection with the investigation. Police said she was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson County warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

She is held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in

Latest News

A state medical board could be investigating a doctor for his alleged role that nearly killed a...
Overmedicated: Doctor accused of not following drug protocols
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit
Sheriff: Juneau Co. cabin death likely caused by carbon monoxide
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
Map locates the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska’s Western Arctic, which the Biden...
Judge: Alaska oil project can proceed as lawsuits play out