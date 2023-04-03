‘Rally for our Rights’ gathers on capitol steps ahead of election day

The event called for changes to the laws surrounding abortion rights, which were changed when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
By Colton Molesky
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The “Rally for our Rights” brought dozens to the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol Sunday afternoon, with speakers calling for pro-choice legislation just days ahead of the general election, attendees and organizers alike specifically eying the state Supreme Court race.

“I’m here to say, I know this, and I vote this way too,” said attendee Amy Margulies.

The event called for changes to the laws surrounding abortion rights, which were changed when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, making the issue a point of contention in Wisconsin for many elections in the past year, most notably the state’s Supreme Court race drawing to a close Tuesday.

“We polled the crowd last weekend, and every single person in that crowd had either voted early or had a plan to vote on election day,” said Analiese Eicher. “Everyone we’ve talked with since the beginning of these rallies has already committed to voting.”

Eicher is in government affairs at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin and is also a Dane County Supervisor. She says the people at the event and several like it leading up to election day know the importance of casting a ballot in a race likely to swing how Wisconsin’s highest court views the abortion issue.

“People who have never shown up to a political event who feel the issues that are at stake very deeply,” said Eicher.

From attendees to speakers to organizers, the people on the capitol steps noted their unique ability to talk about change, then push for it via their ballot on Tuesday.

“Especially given this election in particular, I think one of the speakers said earlier we only get this chance every 25 years, maybe,” said speaker and University of Wisconsin-Madison medical school student Laurie Lapp. “I’m only 25 years old right now, so this is the first time in my life where an election like this has come up, and it matters that much more because we have a chance to change the tied in Wisconsin.”

The general election takes place on April 4th.

