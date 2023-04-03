Sheriff: Juneau Co. cabin death likely caused by carbon monoxide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Carbon monoxide poisoning may be to blame for the death of a man whose body was found in a cabin, the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated in a statement that also released his name.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is awaiting toxicology results to make a final determination.

The agency stated that Joseph Gudella, a Bloomingdale, Illinois resident, was found dead in the home. He was 36 years old.

The Batavia (Ill.) Police Department identified Gudella as an officer working with their department, noting last week that he died while staying at a family home in Wisconsin.

“Officer Gudella was thoughtful and compassionate, and his positivity and zeal for life were infectious,” the department stated in a Facebook post. “He had a servant’s heart and a passion for making people feel welcomed and loved. In his time with the Batavia Police Department, he made a lasting impact on his peers and the community that he served with pride. He will be sorely missed by all.”

The department also extended its condolences to Gudella’s wife and two young children. A GoFundMe page for the family was also shared by the department.

According to Juneau County Sheriff’s Office’s initial statement, deputies went to the cabin, in Armenia Township, around 5 p.m. on Monday, March 27, after getting two calls asking them to check on the individuals there. Upon arrival, they discovered two people, neither of whom appeared to be breathing.

Medical teams were already on their way, as a result of one of the initial calls, and they began treating one of the men found in the cabin. That person was then flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. Gudella was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office identified the second individual as Richard Griffith, of West Chicago, Illinois. The department did not provide an update on his condition.

