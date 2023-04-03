Three injured in Dodge Co. double motorcycle crash

A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck.(AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Town of Portland, Wis. (WMTV) - Two motorcycles collided on on County Highway T near Stark Road in the town of Portland, leaving three people injured.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s department, at about 7:45 pm, deputies arrived to the scene.

Police learned a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 33-year-old man from Waterloo, was heading northbound on County Highway T when he crashed into another 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, also heading north. The Harley was driven by a 28-year-old man from Marshall carrying one passenger.

The operator of the Suzuki was ejected and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. The operator of the Harley Davidson motorcycle had minor injuries, while his passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Marshall received non-life threatening injuries after being throw from the machine.

She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

The driver of the Suzuki was flown by UW-Health Med Flight helicopter to UW-Hospital in Madison due to his injuries.

No helmets were worn by anyone involved, and alcohol is a factor in this crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

