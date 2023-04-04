Criminal complaint reveals new details in Tree Lane homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two men accused in the killing of a man on Madison’s west side allege that the victim pulled out a weapon before the shooting, according to a criminal complaint, though police say surveillance video shows the man’s hands were empty.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Tuesday as Scott Ellis, who was killed last week in the shooting at Tree Lane Apartments on the 7900 block of Tree Lane. An autopsy confirmed that the 39-year-old died from homicidal-related trauma. A criminal complaint indicated he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Madison Police Department officers arrested two suspects shortly after the shooting. Charles Washington-White, 30, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Jarvyous Davis, 30, is accused of harboring/aiding a felon- falsify information, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and bail jumping.

In the criminal complaint, a detective recalled responding around 10:45 a.m. last Thursday, March 30, to the 7900 block of Tree Lane for a shooting in the parking lot. An officer found the victim suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The detective reviewed crime scene photographs from the parking lot and saw four spent cartridge casings.

A witness told a responding officer that she was in a vehicle across the street from the Tree Lane Apartments when she heard multiple gunshots and saw two men running from the area. She described the suspects to police and said they got into a white Pontiac sedan.

The MPD detective reviewed surveillance video from the building, noting that he could see Washington-White and Davis just after 10:40 a.m. in a second floor hallway. The detective also saw a white Ford Crown Victoria in the parking lot, which was found to be associated with the victim.

The detective said that Washington-White entered the stairway, appeared to look out the window toward the Crown Victoria, and then look toward Davis. The complaint states that the footage showed Washington-White looking back toward the window and pointing toward the window and the Grand Victoria. The pair then went down the stairs and through the main front door that leads to the parking lot.

According to the complaint, as the pair walked on the sidewalk in front of the building, the trunk on the Crown Victoria opened. The complaint states that Ellis got out of the vehicle, walked to the trunk and put a firearm in his waistband. Washington-White and Davis lingered on the sidewalk watching Ellis and the detective reported that Ellis began to approach the men. The complaint states that Ellis’ hands appeared to be empty at the time. When Ellis stopped walking toward them, Washington-White allegedly raised a gun, pointed at Ellis, and fired multiple times at him. The two suspects ran away and Ellis fell to the ground.

The complaint also includes information from a detective’s interview with someone who drove the west side of Madison to pick up the two suspects and take them to Sun Prairie. The complaint states that the group stopped at a home on the 800 block of Lothe Street in Sun Prairie, Davis went inside, and came back shortly later. The individual dropped off the two suspects on the 400 block of S. Bird Street. During a search of the home on Lothe Street, police reported finding a 9mm semiautomatic pistol in the bathroom sink cabinet. Davis initially denied having a firearm, but the complaint states he was later given the gun from Washington-White and allegedly admitted to hiding it in the bathroom on Lothe Street.

In speaking with both suspects, detectives recalled that Davis, who said he and Washington-White are brothers, saw a man that they knew as “Breezy” tuck a firearm in his waistband. He told police that he and the man, who he later confirmed was Ellis, were both romantically involved with the same woman and have had a conflict over it in the past. Both Washington-White and Davis contended to police that Ellis had allegedly drawn his gun. Washington-White said he did not know who Ellis was and the complaint states Washington-White admitted to shooting Ellis multiple times.

The complaint adds that the men are both convicted felons and were out on bond for an open case at the time of the killing.

