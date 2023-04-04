Dane Co. officials investigate unfinished work claims by solar company

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against Sun Badger Solar alleging the company never finished work that was paid for.

Deputies have already responded to five citizen complaints claiming they paid Sun Badger Solar to install solar panels, but allegedly, the company has not completed those projects. In total, $165,000 in losses have been reported.

If you would like to file a complaint against Sun Badger Solar, contact the Dane County Communications Center’s non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or visit the DATCP’s Consumer Protection website.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, contact the DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128 or visit the DATCP’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.