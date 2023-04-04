Madison Police Department arrests man accused of placing bike path wires

A cord was strung along a bike path at least twice, a bicyclist told Madison police.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested a 34-year-old man Tuesday who allegedly tied wires across Madison bike commuter paths.

The 34-year-old was arrested for first-degree recklessly endangering safety. MPD officials said that the man, who lives near the area, allegedly confessed to the string of incidents.

DNA evidence helped officers identify and arrest the man, according to MPD.

Last fall, MPD opened an investigation into incidents of cords hanging neck height tied to a chain link fence over the Cannonball and Capitol Paths in Madison.

