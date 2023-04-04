Madison voters to decide city’s leader on Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madisonians will choose who they want to lead the city as they head to the polls Tuesday.

During the Spring Primary Election, unofficial results showed incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway with 59.5% of the vote and former Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes with 27.9%. Candidate Scott Kerr received 11.8% of the vote and did not advance to the April 4 election.

Rhodes-Conway started the day Tuesday by casting her ballot at Bashford Church on North Street. After voting, she spent the day canvassing, talking with people in the final hours of the race. She said Tuesday morning that the people of Madison she has heard from are pleased with the direction of the city coming out of the pandemic.

Reyes cast her ballot Tuesday morning at Eastside Evangelical Lutheran Church and brought her daughter with her to the polls, calling it a special moment for her daughter to see her name on the ballot.

Satya Rhodes Conway (left) and Gloria Reyes (right) (Satya Rhodes Conway and Gloria Reyes)

Satya Rhodes-Conway, the incumbent, is the 58th mayor of Madison. Reducing the number of fatal crashes in Madison under the Vision Zero plan has been an ongoing effort in the city, as well as the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit system. She also has the goal of bringing an Amtrak line to Madison.

Rhodes Conway noted Tuesday morning that public safety, housing, climate change and equitable economic development are all priorities she hopes to address if given the opportunity to return to office.

I'm at The Turn Key, where the mayor’s election party will be held at 7:30 tonight. Satya Rhodes-Conway voted this morning before spending the afternoon canvassing one more time before the polls close. I'll have coverage on the incumbent throughout the day. #Electionday pic.twitter.com/BW2uQP9BVD — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) April 4, 2023

Education is one of Reyes’ key points, and she says she wants to improve education through after-school programs, which she hopes will keep kids away from violence. She also plans to bolster teacher recruiting and build a trust-based relationship between the Madison Police Department and the schools.

She also wants to combat homelessness with a single-family home ownership plan by using a Mayor’s Housing Advisory Committee to assess housing needs in the city. Reyes also hopes to make neighborhoods across Madison safer and healthier by using community-based groups to take immediate action on the rise in homicides and vehicle theft.

Rhodes-Conway’s watch party will be held at Turn Key, on Madison’s east side. Reyes’ campaign will meet at Caspian Grill.

Tune into @nbc15_madison for the latest Madison mayoral coverage ! See you at 4,5,6,8,9, 10 #electionnight #wipolitics pic.twitter.com/MDz4zIq481 — Camberyn Kelley (@CamberynKelley) April 4, 2023

