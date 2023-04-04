MPD investigates allegations of profane road rage gestures, gun drawn

Madison Police Department logo
Madison Police Department logo(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A victim reported allegedly that a gun was flashed at him during a road rage incident Saturday night on Madison’s south side, according to MPD.

According to police, a man was driving around 11 p.m. near South Park Street and Planert Drive when he says those inside of a Nissan Sentra were “frustrated” with his driving. The suspects also began making profane gestures towards the victim.

The victim also reported seeing the driver flash what looked like a gun before he called MPD for help. The suspects left the area before officers arrived and the victim was not physically hurt.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in

Latest News

Slow-No-Wake restriction placed on portion of Rock River
Madison Police Department squad car
MPD investigates shots fired after woman finds bullet hole in her home
After the killing of a man Thursday morning on Madison’s west side, neighbors are saddened and...
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Tree Lane homicide
Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly are on the ballot for the Wisconsin state Supreme Court
Wisconsin Supreme Court race determines majority control