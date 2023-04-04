MPD investigates allegations of profane road rage gestures, gun drawn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A victim reported allegedly that a gun was flashed at him during a road rage incident Saturday night on Madison’s south side, according to MPD.

According to police, a man was driving around 11 p.m. near South Park Street and Planert Drive when he says those inside of a Nissan Sentra were “frustrated” with his driving. The suspects also began making profane gestures towards the victim.

The victim also reported seeing the driver flash what looked like a gun before he called MPD for help. The suspects left the area before officers arrived and the victim was not physically hurt.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

