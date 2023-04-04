MPD investigates shots fired after woman finds bullet hole in her home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is investigating after a woman found a bullet hole inside her condo on Friday.

According to MPD’s release, officers were dispatched to Oak Creek Trail on the city’s west side shortly before noon on Friday after a woman noticed a hole in on the outside wall of her condo. When she got inside, she realized there was more damage on the interior of her house.

After surveying the scene, police found more than a dozen shell casings in the road across the street, and they believe the shots were fired sometime overnight.

Police did not report any injuries from the incident and did not make any arrests.

Those with information about the shots fired are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com

