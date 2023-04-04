MPD launches extra patrols, stricter alcohol, seatbelt enforcement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Throughout April, the Madison Police Department will focus their efforts on enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws, urging the public to buckle up, slow down and drive sober.

MPD is partnering with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to conduct extra patrols with a goal to enhance public safety while preventing unnecessary tragedies.

According to city officials, someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. Simultaneously, thousands of unbuckled drivers and passengers are killed every year in accidents throughout the United States.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided traffic overtime grants to make these additional enforcement efforts possible.

