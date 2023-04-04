Name released of victim in Tree Lane homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name Tuesday of the man who was killed in a shooting on Madison’s west side last week.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Scott Ellis and indicated the preliminary results from its autopsy confirmed the 39-year-old Madison man died from homicidal firearm-related trauma.

The Madison Police Department previously reported finding Ellis around 11 a.m. last Thursday, March 30, when they responded to the Tree Lane Apartments, in the 7900 block of Tree Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the killing of a man Thursday morning on Madison’s west side, neighbors are saddened and scared.

The man accused of killing Ellis and another person who was arrested at the same time appeared in a Dane Co. court on Monday.

The bond for Charles Washington-White, 30, was set at $1 million, according to court records. He faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

The other suspect arrested, Jarvyous Davis, saw his bond set at $50,000. He is accused of harboring/aiding a felon- falsifing information, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and bail jumping.

Both suspects are set to appear in court again on April 11 for a preliminary hearing.

