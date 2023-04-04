Nearly 19% of Madison voters have already cast a ballot in Spring Election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With another Spring Election hours away from polls open in the Badger State, city of Madison clerks are preparing for a large volume of voters to cast their ballot Tuesday.

Madison has already seen major voter turnout. As of 9:20a.m. Monday, 35,933 people had returned absentee ballots, including 16,617 voters who cast their ballot early in person, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

There are 191,428 registered voters in the city, meaning that Madison has already seen a near 19% voter turnout.

“We definitely expect a high turnout, we planned for as high as 40% in February and we hit 39, so we were right on the edge of that, we want to make sure we have enough ballots that we’re not running low in any locations so we’re planning for 100% turnout,” Jim Verbick detiled, City of Madison deputy clerk.

With an April 4 election that could hold major implications in races both local and across the state, Verbick says they’re treating it similar to a November election.

“This is more akin to how we prepare for November elections as far as turnout goes given the interest that we’ve had in this election and what the primary has shown us in this last February election,” Verbick said. The City of Madison Clerk’s Office notes they’ll also have more poll workers scheduled to be working than in previous spring election’s to account for the higher voter turnout expected; roughly 2,100 Verbick to be specific, compared to the 4,500 they had working in November.

If you are a city of Madison resident, double check your polling place here. Voters can also check their polling location through the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

