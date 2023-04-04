New details in investigation of DeForest daycare

New information has been released by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families in an investigation into a daycare facility in DeForest.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - New information has been released by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families in an investigation into a daycare facility in DeForest.

In February, an investigation took place after the Little University of Vienna daycare self-reported an incident to the WI DCF when a pair of two-year-olds left a classroom and were able to get outside, went through the playground, opened the gate and proceeded to the road.

Documents from the DCF say the daycare has already taken numerous steps to improve the safety of children under their watch, including the installation of door alarms and child-proof door lever locks. It also has plans to install a self-closing and self-latching gate.

Little University of Vienna is now been ordered to complete training on active supervision by July 1.

The daycare has not responded to any of NBC15′s requests for interviews or statements on the matter.

