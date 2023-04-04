Pandemic-era rule to expire Medicaid coverage for some

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the coming months, millions of Americans are expected to lose their Medicaid coverage.

Congress prevented states from decreasing their coverage since the start of the pandemic, but now, they are taking a closer look.

Lawmakers passed a rule in 2020 that kept people automatically enrolled in the government program, even if they no longer met the requirements for coverage. It will end on Friday.

University of Wisconsin- Madison Assistant Professor of Population Health Sciences Rebecca Myerson says the continuous Medicaid coverage requirement connected to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency will expire.

“States will have the option will be required to review the eligibility of people on their Medicaid rolls and it’s predicted that nearly 16 million people will lose their Medicaid coverage,” Myerson said.

Experts says it’s important to stay up to date on your coverage.

“As this unwinding of the continuous coverage provision takes place, about seven million of those are expected to lose their coverage just for procedural reason, they were still eligible, but maybe didn’t submit their renewal forms on time,” Myerson said.

Covering Wisconsin’s Navigating Program Manager Adam Vanspankeren says a big population of people who will lose coverage are minorities.

“They’re more likely to be disparately affected by any change like this, usually because of simple things like communication barriers, technology barriers,” VanSpankeren said.

He says people should pay close attention to see if they received official mail from the state. If your current Medicaid coverage has not expired yet, you are still covered.

“What they’re going to want to do is find their renewal date, whatever it is, pay really close attention to the year. Get that renewal date and then wait. People should absolutely not renew too soon,” VanSpankeren said. “Don’t renew before your date because your benefits will last, right up until that renewal date.”

As states check eligibility, he says people should look ahead.

“If you have an offer of coverage from your employer, when you lose Medicaid. You have 60 days to get on to your employer sponsored coverage. Normally it’s 30 days, but with Medicaid it’s 60,” VanSpankeren said.

Experts say sometimes people are afraid to speak up if they need help. Covering Wisconsin provides step-by-step care (608) 261-1455.

