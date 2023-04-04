Pandemic-era rule to expire Medicaid coverage for some

Lawmakers passed a rule in 2020 that kept people automatically enrolled, but that protection ends on Friday.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the coming months, millions of Americans are expected to lose their Medicaid coverage.

Congress prevented states from decreasing their coverage since the start of the pandemic, but now, they are taking a closer look.

Lawmakers passed a rule in 2020 that kept people automatically enrolled in the government program, even if they no longer met the requirements for coverage. It will end on Friday.

University of Wisconsin- Madison Assistant Professor of Population Health Sciences Rebecca Myerson says the continuous Medicaid coverage requirement connected to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency will expire.

“States will have the option will be required to review the eligibility of people on their Medicaid rolls and it’s predicted that nearly 16 million people will lose their Medicaid coverage,” Myerson said.

Experts says it’s important to stay up to date on your coverage.

“As this unwinding of the continuous coverage provision takes place, about seven million of those are expected to lose their coverage just for procedural reason, they were still eligible, but maybe didn’t submit their renewal forms on time,” Myerson said.

Covering Wisconsin’s Navigating Program Manager Adam Vanspankeren says a big population of people who will lose coverage are minorities.

“They’re more likely to be disparately affected by any change like this, usually because of simple things like communication barriers, technology barriers,” VanSpankeren said.

He says people should pay close attention to see if they received official mail from the state. If your current Medicaid coverage has not expired yet, you are still covered.

“What they’re going to want to do is find their renewal date, whatever it is, pay really close attention to the year. Get that renewal date and then wait. People should absolutely not renew too soon,” VanSpankeren said. “Don’t renew before your date because your benefits will last, right up until that renewal date.”

As states check eligibility, he says people should look ahead.

“If you have an offer of coverage from your employer, when you lose Medicaid. You have 60 days to get on to your employer sponsored coverage. Normally it’s 30 days, but with Medicaid it’s 60,” VanSpankeren said.

Experts say sometimes people are afraid to speak up if they need help. Covering Wisconsin provides step-by-step care (608) 261-1455.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in

Latest News

University of Wisconsin Platteville
UW-Platteville officials looking into ‘situation that involves an alleged threat’
The Spring general election coincides with more severe weather for Southern Wisconsin, which...
Polling locations in Southern Wisconsin prepare for a severe weather election
Lawmakers passed a rule in 2020 that kept people automatically enrolled, but that protection...
Americans expected to lose Medicaid coverage
The Spring General Election is colliding with more severe weather in the Madison area.
Polling locations manage possible severe weather alert