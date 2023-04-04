Polling locations in Southern Wisconsin prepare for a severe weather election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Spring general election coincides with more severe weather for Southern Wisconsin, which has county clerks and polling locations preparing for people’s ballots and the potential of nasty weather conditions.

“We go over emergency plans with our clerks once a year just for scenarios like this,” said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell. “Fortunately, your polling locations tend to be the storm shelters of the community. So it’ll typically be the most substantial buildings in a community, churches, schools, and the town hall.”

McDonell says there will be a noon meeting Tuesday with Dane County Emergency Management to reassess the storms in the area. As for the ballots, those are stored in a safe location at each polling place in the event of an emergency. McDonell says if the weather gets dangerous, the priority is safety.

“Typically, what you want to do is bring everybody into the building,” said McDonell. “Get them in a safe location. If we have to close a polling location for a couple of hours, then you know, the standard would be to petition a court to have it stay open later. So you can come back after the storms have gone through.”

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson says the main message to everyone: Get out and vote in the morning.

“We’re encouraging people, if you’re going to the polls, go early,” said Tollefson. “Try to avoid that weather and watch the weather, keep track, and keep yourself safe.”

McDonell adds the wait times could be shorter due to an increase in early voting. According to stats updated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday, over 68,000 absentee ballots were returned, and over 31,000 in-person absentee ballots were returned in Dane County.

Polls open on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

