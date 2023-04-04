Residents affected by Beloit tornado encouraged to submit damage report

An NBC15 viewer provided a look at storm damage in Beloit near the intersection of Prairie and...
An NBC15 viewer provided a look at storm damage in Beloit near the intersection of Prairie and Bayless.(Daryl Arndt via Burst)
By Juliana Tornabene
Apr. 3, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Anyone who experienced storm damage after an EF-0 tornado cut through Beloit is being asked to report it to emergency management officials.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado passed through Beloit’s east side, causing structural damage. The NWS report showed that the tornado measured 100 yards wide, traveled 3.8 miles, and had winds estimated at 80 mph.

There have been no reports of anyone hurt, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office noted.

Rock County Emergency Management officials have been working with City of Beloit Emergency Management to determine the extent of damages. Anyone who lives in the city with damage was encouraged to contact the Beloit Emergency Management office, while those who live outside of the City of Beloit were told to report it to Rock County.

  • City of Beloit Emergency Management: Patti Miller, Emergency Management Coordinator
  • Rock County Emergency Management:

Tornados were also confirmed in Green County, Dane County and Walworth County, according to the NWS. An Elkhorn family’s garage was leveled during the storm.

(Source: MGN)
