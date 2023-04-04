Slow-No-Wake restriction placed on portion of Rock River

(WIFR)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A slow-no-wake restriction has been placed Tuesday on a portion of the Rock River.

The water level for the Rock River is currently 8.60 feet, which the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said is above the 8.50-foot ordinance requirement for the area between W B R Townline Road Bridge and the Stateline. The measurement came from a US Geological Survey in Afton.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said they will begin placing slow-no-wake signs at public access points on the impacted portions of the Rock River.

There is still a slow-no-wake restriction in effect from the W B R Townline Road Bridge to the Indianford Dam, as well as the portion of the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and Lake Koshkonong.

