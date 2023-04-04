Suspect arrested in alleged jewelry store burglary on city’s east side

Madison Police Department squad car
Madison Police Department squad car(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly attempted to break into a jewelry store twice on Madison’s east side.

The Madison Police Department first responded to the jewelry store’s tripped alarm along the 4100 block of E. Washington Ave. Thursday night. Officers found the front door of the jewelry store damaged, including the front door of a commercial building smashed.

The suspect returned a few hours later for another attempt to break down the jewelry store door while an employee was inside, police alleged. He was found bleeding from the break-in attempt minutes later after officers nearby noticed the suspect leaving the area.

The 58-year-old suspect was arrested early Friday morning for two counts of alleged attempted burglary and criminal damage to property.

