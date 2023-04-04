Suspect arrested in sexual assault on Town of Oregon bike trail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies have arrested a Brooklyn man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a Dane County bike path last month.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody Monday night at his home. He faces charges of second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and felony bail jumping.

Deputies collected evidence the day of the attack that was key in locating the suspect. The sheriff’s office noted that DNA and GPS led to the man’s arrest, who was out on bail for a prior sexual assault arrest.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said as a fellow Dane County resident and trail walker, he hoped the arrest was a starting point for healing.

“I am hopeful the news of the arrest will help ease their concerns and further their confidence in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office commitment to public safety,” Barrett said. “I also pray that this arrest will help the brave survivor of this assault begin to heal.”

According to the agency’s initial report, the victim was walking on March 23 along Oregon Rotary Bike Trail, near Co. Hwy. D when the man tackled her and sexually assaulted her. The woman told investigators she fought him off and was able to escape to a nearby home. Deputies responded to the area shortly after 5 p.m. and the woman was taken to a local hospital.

The department had indicated that the suspect ran to a nearby parking lot and left the area in a vehicle.

Additional patrols were placed in the area following the attack.

