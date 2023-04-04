UW-Platteville officials looking into ‘situation that involves an alleged threat’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Platteville officials are investigating after learning of an alleged threat Monday evening.

In a message sent out to the campus, the university stated that it was aware of “a situation that involves an alleged threat to the main campus and specifically Doudna Hall.”

UW-Platteville, the Dean of Students Office, the Behavioral Review and Recommendation Team and others are working to determine if there is any credibility to the threat. The statement indicated that the university was following all protocols.

UW-Platteville also stated that classes would be held as scheduled Tuesday.

There was no information provided regarding what the threat was about or how the university was made aware to the alleged threat.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.