Wisconsin Supreme Court race determines majority control

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites heading to the polls on Tuesday will vote in what some say could be the most consequential election of the year, the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The winner in Tuesday’s election between Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz and Republican-backed Dan Kelly will determine majority control of the court, with issues like abortion access, redistricting and more than a decade of Republican priorities, hanging in the balance. The race has been garnering national attention and has shattered advertising spending records.

As of Monday, Protasiewicz and her backers have spent about $23.3 million compared with about $17.6 million for Kelly and his supporters, according to a report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending.

Dan Kelly is a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, who served from 2016 to 2020. He was appointed by then-governor Scott Walker, a Republican.

Extended Interview: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly

On the issue of abortion, which is expected to drive many voters to the polls, Kelly has not said whether he thinks Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban is legal. But he has expressed opposition to abortion in the past, including a 2012 blog post in which he said the Democratic Party and the National Organization for Women were committed to normalizing the taking of human life. He has also done legal work for Wisconsin Right to Life, one of three anti-abortion groups that has endorsed him.

Protaziewicz hasn’t been quiet about her personal views on abortion. She says personally, she feels a woman should have the right to choose what’s best for her health. But she also says her personal views won’t dictate how she decides a case.

Kelly voted Tuesday morning in Ottawa, Wisconsin, just west of Waukesha. He spent the day before Election Day stumping for last minute votes. He encouraged everyone who was eligible to get out and vote.

A first look inside the Heidel House, HQ for @JusticeDanKelly on this election night #SCOWIS

On Election Day, Protasiewicz voted around 10 a.m. at the Franklin City Hall, a town outside of Milwaukee. After she cast her ballot, she spent a few minutes talking with reporters, and she said she was feeling positive and hopeful the threat of severe storms wouldn’t stop people from showing up to vote. Protaziewicz told reporters democracy is on the line with this election, calling Wisconsin’s congressional maps gerrymandered and rigged, and saying a women’s right to healthcare is also being decided.

Protaziewicz also told reporters she’s had a respiratory infection the past five days which kept her off the campaign trail. She did say she was feeling better and planned to spend Election Day on Zoom calls, meeting with people, and visiting with her family who is visiting from out of town. A reporter asked the judge if she had one speech or two speeches written for Election Night. Protaziewicz laughed and replied with “I don’t know.”

Janet Protasiewicz

Protaziewicz will gather at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. Doors open to the public at 7 p.m.

Judge Janet Protasiewicz arrives at her campaign headquarters for Election Night in downtown Milwaukee.

This article includes reporting by the Associated Press.

