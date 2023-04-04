Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl says he’s returning for fifth season

Purdue's Zach Edey (15) looks to shoot against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half...
Purdue's Zach Edey (15) looks to shoot against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Madison, Wis.(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl says he plans to return to the Badgers next season for his fifth year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 forward announced his decision on social media. Wahl is capitalizing on the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted players due to the pandemic.

“I have always wanted to leave the Wisconsin jersey better than I found it and our team has accomplished a lot over the last few years … but we’re not finished,” Wahl said in his announcement.

He added: “I can’t wait to create new memories with this group of guys and this program.”

Wahl averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season after collecting 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2021-22. He has made 32 starts each of the last two seasons and also started the majority of Wisconsin’s games in 2020-21.

His decision comes after guard Jordan Davis announced via social media last week that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis started 18 games for Wisconsin this season and averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Wisconsin went 20-15 and reached the NIT semifinals this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a final second shot during the first half of the NCAA...
LSU wins 1st NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa
Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa, LSU both seeking first NCAA titles in women’s final
Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.
Badger volleyball sweeps Marquette to open spring season
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen runs for a first down against Purdue during the first half...
Badgers’ Braelon Allen earns Walter Camp Preseason All-American Honors