Brava Magazine features ways to go green this spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The signs of spring may have you thinking about a little spring cleaning.

Here today with seven ways to go green with your clean is Brava Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace. NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Mace to talk about these ideas. You can watch the full interview attached to this story for more information.

If you’d like to dive into the topics further, check out the current issue at bravamagazine.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.