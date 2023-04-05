Complaint: Man allegedly admitted to stringing wires on Madison bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of stringing wires on a Madison commuter bike path last year allegedly admitted to hanging multiple cords, according to a criminal complaint.

Curtis Tessmer, 34, faces four counts of recklessly endangering safety, according to court records. He appeared in court via Zoom Wednesday, where his cash bond was set at $1,000. Should he post bond, he is not allowed to use any Madison-area bike trail.

A criminal complaint filed on Wednesday details information from a bicyclist, who told an officer that he was biking around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, when a cord strung from a bridge caught him in the neck by the roundabout on the southwest side near Allied Drive. The man said he had biked this route daily for several years. In the complaint, he described the cord as a black telephone-cable like cord. Photos sent by the biker to the officer showed a large bruise forming on his left thigh and on his neck, the complaint noted.

The biker emailed the official again saying he found two more cords, on Aug. 29 and the 30, according to the complaint. The biker said the cord from the first incident was broken in two, but he could see the second cord was still intact. The man told the officer he had all three cords and said they were tied to the bridge in “sophisticated knots.”

The Madison Police Dept. finds another cord along a bike path on the city's west side, on Aug. 31, 2022. (Madison Police Dept.)

Officers checking out a bridge on the Badger State Trail reported noticing a thin wire running from both sides of it around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2022.

The complaint continued, noting that officials received Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory findings back on Oct. 24, 2022, which linked DNA from swabbing the knotted ends of the wires to Tessmer. A detective spoke again later with the bicyclist who reported finding the wires to ask if they could collect the cords he had for DNA testing, as well as to get a swab from him to eliminate his DNA.

The complaint explains that authorities wanted to speak with Tessmer and went on Oct. 27, 2022, to an apartment on the 2300 block of Carling Drive. They knocked on the door, but received no answer. Officials returned to the address more than five months later, on April 3, to knock on the door again. Tessmer answered this time and the detective told him she wanted to speak with him about the cords on the bike path. According to the complaint, he told them he was aware of the incident because his wife told him about it and said he could see the bridge from his apartment.

A detective reported telling Tessmer that she received information that he was involved in putting the cords on the bike path and he denied being involved. Detectives asked if he had DNA on file and he said he did. According to the complaint, the detective told Tessmer that his DNA was found on the cords on the bike path and that he could explain what was going on.

A cord was strung along a bike path at least twice in the past few days, a bicyclist to Madison police. (Submitted)

The complaint states Tessmer dropped his head and appeared to start crying, saying “I don’t know what to say.” A detective asked why he would do it and Tessmer paused and allegedly said he didn’t want anyone to get hurt. The complaint recalled Tessmer saying he did not feel safe on the bridge and also that he did not report any safety concerns.

When asked if Tessmer had seen news reports about someone being injured from the cords, the complaint recounts him saying that he did and that he was going to call and admit to it, but didn’t because he was scared and thought he would get in trouble. Tessmer allegedly told the detective that he thought he put the cords up four times, as well as that they were put up at night because he didn’t want anyone to see him placing them.

Tessmer is set to appear in court again on April 12 for a preliminary hearing.

