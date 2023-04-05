FAIR SKIES THROUGH NEXT WEEK

Temperatures Heading Toward the 70s
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT
  • WINDS TO EASE THROUGH TOMORROW
  • PLENTY OF SUNSHINE INTO THE WEEKEND
  • EASTER IS LOOKING FAIR AND MILD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - By 7 am this morning all the active weather had moved out of Dane County, leaving us cloudy with some residual drizzle.  Gusty winds through remained, and they will stay with us into tomorrow, with a gradual decrease in speed in the next 24 hours.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Coming up, we have some amazing weather in store.  For at least the next 7 days, high pressure will be moving into our area. What that will mean for us is drier and also warmer weather.  We can almost rule out any chance of precipitation through the weekend.

Looking Ahead...

Today ended up being a very mild day in terms of temperatures with highs in the upper 50s.  Tomorrow we’ll backstep a bit back down into the upper 40s, but after that, temperatures will continue to be on the rise into next week.  Highs by the start of the week will be in the low to mid-70s.

A warming trend into next week.
Numerous strong/severe storms possible this evening.
Tracking strong storms tonight
