First openly trans woman will serve as alder on Madison City Council

An openly transgender woman will sit on Madison City Council for the first time ever starting in April.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On Tuesday, unofficial results show District 15 voters elected Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford as their new alder. Dina Nina said she did not expect to win because she has never seen another trans woman hold power at the city government level in Madison.

She moved to Madison in 2012 and works as a comedian, writer and acting teacher. She decided to run for city council in November after seeing what she called a rise in transphobia spread across the United States.

Dina Nina plans to represent District 15 by advocating for affordable housing, mental health awareness and the queer community.

”I want them to be cared for and know that they belong,” Nina said. ”If I can make life better for one trans, queer kid in this city, state and in the country, I’ve done my job.”

Specifically, she wants to be a voice for trans people who feel their government does not represent their best interests.

Madison resident AJ Hardie said Dina Nina’s win is a big step forward for trans men like himself.

“I think that having someone from our community who has that lived experience in a position of leadership is incredibly powerful,” Hardie said. “I think it’s going to be really helpful and really transformative for people in our community who’ve been excluded from power for so long to finally have that seat at the table.”

Mack McKellips agreed with Hardie and said he often feels local leaders do not take trans rights seriously.

“It would be great to see for trans people the right to access healthcare at any age, the right to use the bathroom of one’s choice and really just the right to exist peacefully in one’s identity and with bodily autonomy,” McKellips said.

Dina Nina pledged to make sure people like McKellips and Hardie are seen and heard.

”We’re not against you we just want equality, to be accepted, cared for and the freedom to pursue life, liberty and happiness like everyone,” Dina Nina said when talking about constituents who do not support trans rights.

Her four year term starts April 18 and she will replace Alder Grant Foster.

