Hugh Jackman says he may have skin cancer again, urges fans to wear sunscreen

Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son," hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema...
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son," hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor Hugh Jackman says he may have skin cancer again, and he is urging his fans to protect themselves in the sun.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Jackman says he is waiting for his test results after he had two biopsies done.

The 54-year-old has been treated for basal cell carcinoma several times, including in 2013 when he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose.

In his Instagram video, Jackman says his skin was damaged 25 years ago.

“Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me, trust me, trust me,” he says in the video.

Basal cell carcinoma is one of the most common cancers in the nation, and treatment can be highly effective when detected early.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

As tax deadline approaches, IRS warns of companies offering to help settle debt
As tax deadline approaches, IRS warns of companies offering to help settle debt
