Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza

A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver. (Source: WTHR, SHANNON FLYNN, CNN)
By WTHR staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) – An Indiana family is heartbroken following a senseless and brutal crime in Indianapolis.

Steve Flynn was working as a pizza delivery driver for Papa John’s when he was shot and killed and had his car stolen last week.

“The person took the pizza and the car and drove to 30th and Arlington and dumped the car, but they didn’t take any money, because Steve had over $300 in his wallet,” said Steve Flynn’s wife Shannon Flynn. “My husband was killed over a pizza, and I do not believe that anyone deserves that.”

She said Steve Flynn was a loving husband and father of two, and he was days away from meeting his first grandchild.

“It’s senseless that he will never get to have the joys of being a grandfather,” Shannon Flynn said.

She said the family is still trying to understand why this would happen to her husband.

“He was such a good person,” she said. “We lost a good person over a pizza, and I may never understand it, but I’m working on it.”

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
Old Sauk County farmhouse structure discovered as old log cabin
Sauk County family wants to restore 173-year-old farmhouse

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
The Madison Police Dept. finds another cord along a bike path on the city's west side, on Aug....
Complaint: Man allegedly admitted to stringing wires on Madison bike path
This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.
40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say
The famed actor, who also starred in films and other TV series including “Boardwalk Empire,”...
Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams