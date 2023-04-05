MG&E’s new wind farm features progress towards carbon-free future

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Red Barn Wind Farm, a carbon-free wind farm, is the newest step in advancing towards a net-zero carbon electricity goal in Wisconsin.

Madison Gas and Electric recently announced the wind farm is now fully operational in Grant County. It will generate enough clean energy to power nearly 50,000 households annually.

MG&E’s portion of the wind farm is expected to serve about 5,000 households each year, according to MG&E.

MG&E explained it partnered with the Wisconsin Public Service to deliver this cost-effective effort. MG&E Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler describes the wind farm as a ‘benefit to all our electric customers.’

“Red Barn is another important step in our ongoing transition to a more sustainable energy future,” Keebler said. “We have said since announcing our net-zero goal, if we can go further faster through partnerships with our customers and the evolution of new technologies, we will—and we are.”

Since 2015, MG&E has received three investment approvals for large-scale solar energy and battery storage, MG&E said in a statement.

They have also announced several utility-scale wind and solar projects, which are expected to increase MG&E’s renewable energy capacity by more than nine times—all with the goal to reduce carbon emissions at least 80% from 2005 and achieve net-zero carbon electricity by 2050.

The wind farm is located on 10,000 acres with 28 turbines in the town of Clifton and Wingville.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.