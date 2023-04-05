Musician Billy Porter coming to Madison next month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fashion icon, actor, and musician Billy Porter is coming to Madison for his “The Black Mona Lisa” tour in May.

“One of my biggest dreams as a child was to be the male Whitney Houston,” Porter said in a Zoom call with NBC15′s Tim Elliott.

Porter said this tour is preceding an album he is planning to release in the late summer or early fall. He says this tour has been a long time in the making. He released his first album in 1997 but said there wasn’t much room for artists like him back then.

“My first R&B album came out in 1997 on A&M Records but the industry was very homophobic at that time, and it really didn’t work out that well for me.” he said. “With this tour it’s amazing because I’ve written all the music. I’ve worked with some astonishing artists.”

But now with this tour, Porter said his voice is finally being heard.

“It’s everything I have ever wanted to say through my music,” he said. “It’s a celebration of life and love and hope and joy and peace and my goal is to just bear hug everyone and remind the world that love always wins and we’re better together.”

Porter says he’s excited to come to Madison. It’ll be his first time in Wisconsin.

Porter’s show is on May 21st at the Orpheum Theater. Tickets are on sale now at www.thebillyporter.com.

