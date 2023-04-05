One injured in Iowa County crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on US highway 18 Tuesday night, according to Iowa County officials.

The sheriff’s office received a report at 10:49 p.m. from a spouse who received a call that the crash occurred.

Deputies located the crash near County Road CH before evaluating the scene with support from Dodgeville Fire and Dodgeville EMS. One driver was transported to the hospital while the other was released at the scene.

Officials did not indicate the extent of the injuries.

