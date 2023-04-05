One injured in Iowa County crash

Police lights
Police lights(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on US highway 18 Tuesday night, according to Iowa County officials.

The sheriff’s office received a report at 10:49 p.m. from a spouse who received a call that the crash occurred.

Deputies located the crash near County Road CH before evaluating the scene with support from Dodgeville Fire and Dodgeville EMS. One driver was transported to the hospital while the other was released at the scene.

Officials did not indicate the extent of the injuries.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
Old Sauk County farmhouse structure discovered as old log cabin
Sauk County family wants to restore 173-year-old farmhouse

Latest News

Number Three Wind Farm near Lowville, NY
MG&E’s new wind farm features progress towards carbon-free future
Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Musician Billy Porter coming to Madison next month
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
GOP lawmaker wins Wis. Senate seat, creating supermajority
A warming trend into next week.
Rain Ending This Morning