Pet of the Week: Meet Leo!

Even at 10, Leo still has a lot of love to give.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Leo - this week’s pet of the week!

Leo is a 10-year-old mixed breed. He loves affection of all kinds, especially head pets and belly rubs.

Even at 10, Leo still has a lot of love to give. Watch the attached interview to learn more about him. Visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s website for more information about the adoption process.

