Rain Ending This Morning

Windy With Falling Temperatures This Afternoon
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
  • Lots of Sun in the Coming Days
  • Cooler Thursday
  • A Warming Trend Through the Weekend and Next Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After strong to severe thunderstorms overnight, quieter weather is expected today. Strong low pressure is passing by to the west of here this morning and the atmosphere is in the process of re-stabilizing. We will see a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning followed by dry conditions this afternoon. Wind will be strong throughout the day and into tonight. Later this afternoon and into the evening, wind gusts will be around 35 mph.

A warming trend into next week.
A warming trend into next week.(wmtv)

High pressure will build in from the west overnight and bring sunshine to the region by Thursday morning. Lots of sunshine is expected through the remainder of the week. A warming trend will be seen through the weekend and into next week with high temperatures well into the 70s if not approaching the 80 degree mark by the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and windy with a chance of morning showers. High: 57. Wind: Becoming W 15-25 gusting to 35.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and breezy. Low: 28. Wind: W 15-20 gusting to 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 47.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 52.

