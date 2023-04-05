State disagrees with Schabusiness attorney’s motion to change trial’s location

Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state is responding to Taylor Schabusiness’ defense attorney who has filed a motion to move the trial out of Brown County.

Taylor Schabusiness is accused of dismembering Shad Thyrion in his Green Bay home last year. The grisly details of the case received widespread attention. Additionally, a recent court room video showing Schabusiness attacking her previous attorney went viral earlier this year.

The defense argues Schabusiness can’t get a fair trial based on the publicity of the case.

The state recently responded to that motion, saying nothing the defense has argued warrants a change of venue.

“Brown County has in recent years had a number of trials with a significant amount of local, statewide, and national media attention. Some cases have been extensively reported on before trial,” the state argued in its motion. “Some trials have been live-streamed across the globe. To date, the State is unaware of any of these cases leading to such prejudice that hindered the defendants’ rights to a fair and impartial jury panel.”

The state argues the defense’s motion should be denied.

The judge has scheduled a motion hearing on April 19 to discuss the defense’s motion and the state’s response.

