Three arrested, dog missing after string of Janesville burglaries

Janesville Police
Janesville Police(WIFR)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police arrested three people, including two adults and one juvenile, after investigating their suspected involvement in a string of burglaries.

Officials were initially sent to a burglary complaint Wednesday morning on the 700 block of N. Oakhill Avenue, where their investigation led to the discovery of an additional burglary, a vehicle theft and several fraud attempts.

Later, around noon, officers were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Drive for three people allegedly checking doors to homes in the area. According to Janesville PD, the three suspects were in a stolen car from one of the burglaries being investigated earlier in the day on the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.

Janesville officials took the three suspects, two adults and one juvenile, into custody around 12:30 p.m. after finding they were using the stolen vehicle.

Janesville PD is still working to investigate the multiple burglaries, it said, and is also trying to find a dog that was stolen. The department did not provide a description of the dog, but said it would release additional information about the suspects and burglaries as soon as it can.

Janesville PD is encouraging those who live near the areas mentioned and believe their home was entered to call the non-emergency dispatch number (608) 757-2244.

