Tuesday’s statewide voter turned out nearly 40% according to Wisconsin Elections Commission

(WMTV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission is reporting voter turnout for Tuesday’s election was 39.34%. WEC states that is higher than any other Supreme Court contest not coinciding with a presidential preference primary since at least 2000.

Election officials will now turn toward the multi-step process of certifying the election results in the weeks ahead.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission can report it is not aware of any significant issues that affected the election, which is the last regular statewide contest of 2023.

Without an official statewide reporting process, the WEC at this time relies upon unofficial figures from The Associated Press. Unofficial turnout can be calculated by adding together the unofficial votes cast in the highest-turnout statewide contest for which the AP collected data and dividing the total by the state’s estimated voting-age population.

Unofficial results collected by the AP indicate, as of Wednesday, there were at least 1,839,656 votes cast in the Supreme Court contest, which is 39.34% of the state’s estimated 2022 voting-age population of 4,676,183.

The WEC will publish official results once they have been canvassed at the local level and certified by the Commission.

Counties must convene their boards of canvassers by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 to begin certifying official results. The county board of canvassers is generally made up of the county clerk and two other people. County clerks are elected on a partisan basis, so one of the other two members must be from the opposite party of the county clerk. The deadline for counties to provide certified results to the WEC is Friday, April 14.

In the third step of the certification process, WEC staff receive results from the counties, recheck all the counties’ numbers and combine them to arrive at totals. The statutory deadline for the Chair of the WEC to certify statewide results is Monday, May 15.

Wisconsin does not have automatic recounts, even if the unofficial results are extremely close. More information on Wisconsin’s recount process can be found here: https://elections.wi.gov/resources/manuals/recount-manual

