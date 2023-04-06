Beloit hosts storm damage cleanup program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the recent thunderstorms, the City of Beloit is working hard to help residents clean up.

The city’s Public Works crews are collecting storm debris from residents, including branches, tree limbs and more, the City of Beloit Public Works Department announced.

The service will be offered for all of April for storm damaged areas, but residents wanting help need to sign up. Residents are encouraged to call 608-364-2929 by Monday at 4 p.m. to get on the cleanup list.

The debris does not need to bundled or tagged and the city says it should not be left on the sidewalk, but instead, on the curb.

For any questions or to get debris cleaned up, residents should call 608-364-2929.

