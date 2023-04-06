City of Madison reminds provisional voters to present photo IDs by Friday deadline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Provisional voters within the City of Madison have until Friday to ensure their vote is counted, the city said in a release Wednesday.

The City of Madison said 77 provisional ballots were issued during the spring elections Tuesday, and that these voters have until 4 p.m. Friday to provide the City of Madison Clerk’s Office with photo identification, including:

Wisconsin driver license expiring after 11/08/2022

Wisconsin DOT-issued photo ID card expiring after 11/08/2022

U.S. passport expiring after 11/08/2022

Military ID card expiring after 11/08/2022

Certificate of naturalization issued within last 2 years

Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID receipt

Unexpired ID receipt issued by the Wisconsin DOT through the ID Petition Process

ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin, regardless of expiration date

Unexpired ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college—must contain issuance date, student signature, and expiration date within 2 years of issuance. If expired, can be used along with proof of current enrollment.

Unexpired ID issued by the Veterans Health Administration

Citation or notice of intent to revoke or suspend Wisconsin driver license, issued within 60 days of the election

City officials said the Board of Canvassers will meet at 4 p.m. Friday to count the ballots from the voters that met the deadline. Voters can provide their documentation to the clerk’s office in person, over email or over fax.

Based on previous elections, the City of Madison predicts at least 30% of the provisional ballots will be counted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.