Goodall pleads guilty to Madison crash that killed 14-year-old boy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The man who caused a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison that killed a 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him Thursday morning.

Dane Co. court records show Sadarius Goodall pleaded guilty to hit-and-run, involving death, for the January 2022 crash. No sentencing date has been set.

In exchange for his plea, two homicide charges (by intoxicated use of a vehicle and by use of a vehicle with an alcohol concentration above the legal limit) were dropped, but read into the court record – as were three others for causing injuries related to the crash.

Prosecutors had alleged Goodall, 22, caused the crash that killed the young teen and sent an even younger boy to the hospital. He then fled from the scene. The driver of the boys’ vehicle was also hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The MPD report indicates the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road. At the time of the wreck, witnesses told investigators they saw someone running from the other vehicle. Officers were able to locate Goodall and take him into custody for a probation hold.

