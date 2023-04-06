Green Co. farmer won’t give up career after severe injury

As growing season gears up, a Green County farmer is reflecting on his recovery journey after suffering a severe injury that almost ended his career.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Wis. (WMTV) - As growing season gears up, a Green County farmer is reflecting on his recovery journey after suffering a severe injury that almost ended his career.

In 2019, three 900-pound hay bales fell on top of Monticello farmer Todd Rosenstiel, pinning him to the ground for 15 hours and crushing his body from the tailbone down.

“That night that I was laying there I had accepted death,” he said. “I figured it was the end for me.”

Rosenstiel’s father found him, called 911 and he was taken to the hospital. He said doctors almost amputated both of his legs, performed four surgeries and predicted he’d never walk again.

He remembers being in a rush that night and forgetting his cell phone when he grabbed hay to feed the cows. Then an unstable row of bales fell on top of him.

Three and a half years later, Rosenstiel sold his cows, walks at a slower pace, but is able to farm and work as an agricultural mechanic.

He said farmers should always carry their cell phones and live every day as if it could be their last.

”Don’t take anything for granted because two seconds will change your life forever,” he said.

Rosenstiel credits his family and friends for helping run their corn and oats farm during the first six months of his recovery.

