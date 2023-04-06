Green County Sheriff’s Office remembers beloved K9 Ike

Ike served for seven years on the force
Ike the K9, Green County Sheriff's Office
Ike the K9, Green County Sheriff's Office(Green County Sheriff's Office)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office commemorated a K9 hero that was laid to rest March 24.

K9 Ike was on the Green County Sheriff’s Office force for seven years keeping the area safe until he retired in 2020, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

“Good Boy, Ike. We have your partners’ 6, you can rest now. We will take it from here,” the sheriff’s office said.

By the end of his career, Ike had totaled 672 deployments with 188 arrests. Ike helped recover tens of thousands of dollars and hundreds of items related to illegal drug use with his partner, Lt. Kanable. Ike helped track a triple homicide suspect in 2013 and another homicide suspect in 2015, in addition to providing officer safety after a shooting.

In recognition of his service, Ike won several awards over the years, including the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handlers Association – Meritorious Canine Track Award, the Wisconsin Professional Police Association Award for Valor and the North American Police Work Dog Association Award.

Ike spent the last years of his life living happily at home. Following Ike’s retirement, the Green County Sheriff’s Office adopted Ali, a German Shepherd like Ike.

