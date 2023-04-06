Henry Vilas Zoo announces new scholarship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new scholarship from the Henry Vilas Zoo would cover the cost for two middle school students to attend a week-long camp of their choice.

The Marcia MacKenzie Educational Fund, established in honor of Dane County attorney Marcia MacKenzie, will cover all program fees and associated costs for any of the Henry Vilas Zoo’s week-long summer camps for winners, the zoo announced.

The scholarships are open to all Dane County residents ages 11 to 13. An application will consist of a one-page essay explaining why the student wants to attend the summer camp, with a due date of May 15th. The focus should be on wildlife conservation, sustainability or nature.

MacKenzie is the namesake for the scholarship due to her advocacy for children and families during her time as the county’s first woman Corporation Counsel, as well as her love for nature.

The Henry Vilas Zoo’s scholarship program has raised over $57,000 since its creation in 2020. More information on the Marcia MacKenzie Educational Fund, including how to apply, can be found online.

