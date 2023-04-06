Henry Vilas Zoo announces new scholarship

Middle schoolers could win a week-long camp
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new scholarship from the Henry Vilas Zoo would cover the cost for two middle school students to attend a week-long camp of their choice.

The Marcia MacKenzie Educational Fund, established in honor of Dane County attorney Marcia MacKenzie, will cover all program fees and associated costs for any of the Henry Vilas Zoo’s week-long summer camps for winners, the zoo announced.

The scholarships are open to all Dane County residents ages 11 to 13. An application will consist of a one-page essay explaining why the student wants to attend the summer camp, with a due date of May 15th. The focus should be on wildlife conservation, sustainability or nature.

MacKenzie is the namesake for the scholarship due to her advocacy for children and families during her time as the county’s first woman Corporation Counsel, as well as her love for nature.

The Henry Vilas Zoo’s scholarship program has raised over $57,000 since its creation in 2020. More information on the Marcia MacKenzie Educational Fund, including how to apply, can be found online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Ike the K9, Green County Sheriff's Office
Green County Sheriff’s Office remembers beloved K9 Ike
Structure fire in Midland
Mount Horeb inn deemed uninhabitable after fire
Nikki Harcus was recognized Thursday morning by the Association of Wisconsin School...
Sun Prairie principal named Wisconsin Elementary School Principal of the Year
Time to get the shorts out
WE’RE HEADING TO THE 70S