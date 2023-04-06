Janesville house shot several times Saturday, police investigating

(WMBF)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department has identified persons of interests after a house was struck several times by bullets over the weekend.

According to officials, multiple witnesses heard the shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of N Walnut St. When officers arrived, they found a house in the neighborhood had been struck several times and recovered 12 bullet shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported, police said.

After speaking to witnesses at the scene and gathering video, officers noted a white newer model SUV that the suspects were seen driving. The department did not release names of the persons of interest due to it being an active and open investigation.

Janesville PD reiterated it takes each gun crime or allegation of gun crime seriously and investigates it thoroughly. It encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)755-3100, Rock County Communications at (608)757-2244, CrimeStoppers at (608)756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app. CrimeStoppers and P3 tips are anonymous.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
Old Sauk County farmhouse structure discovered as old log cabin
Sauk County family wants to restore 173-year-old farmhouse

Latest News

Madison clinic provides free specialty care to uninsured, low-income Wis. residents
Woman arrested after allegedly throwing mud, spit ball at MPD officers
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez is fouled by Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan during the first half of...
Bucks wrap up top seed in NBA with 105-92 victory over Bulls
Judge Janet Protasiewicz addresses her watch party after the Associated Press predicts her as...
Abortion drives liberal’s win in Wisconsin court election