Janesville house shot several times Saturday, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department has identified persons of interests after a house was struck several times by bullets over the weekend.

According to officials, multiple witnesses heard the shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of N Walnut St. When officers arrived, they found a house in the neighborhood had been struck several times and recovered 12 bullet shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported, police said.

After speaking to witnesses at the scene and gathering video, officers noted a white newer model SUV that the suspects were seen driving. The department did not release names of the persons of interest due to it being an active and open investigation.

Janesville PD reiterated it takes each gun crime or allegation of gun crime seriously and investigates it thoroughly. It encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)755-3100, Rock County Communications at (608)757-2244, CrimeStoppers at (608)756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app. CrimeStoppers and P3 tips are anonymous.

