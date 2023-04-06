Jewish Social Services of Madison receives $250k in federal funding

Representative Mark Pocan joined with Madison Jewish Social Services Wednesday to announce $25,000 in federal funding.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials announced around $250,000 in federal funding Wednesday for Jewish Social Services of Madison.

U.S. Representative Mark Pocan joined Jewish Social Services of Madison Executive Director Yael Gardner Mishlove to announce the funding, which was reached through a spending bill passed late last year.

The funding will assist the organization with refugee resettlement services. The executive director explained the steep prices of housing in Dane County is just one of the resettlement issues the group helps refugees to overcome.

“The mission of JSS is to empower families across generations and cultures to build community and self-sufficiency inspired by Jewish values,” Mishlove said. “This funding supports our commitment to making Dane County a welcoming and safe community for all.”

The organization has helped with the resettlement of about 380 refugees since around 2016. Currently, a majority of the refugees they are seeing are coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan and Iran.

First openly trans woman will serve as alder on Madison City Council
