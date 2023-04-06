Madison clinic provides free specialty care to uninsured, low-income Wis. residents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A health clinic in Madison is ensuring Wisconsin’s most vulnerable populations receive quality specialty care.

Some low-income, uninsured patients can receive primary care at free clinics around the state, but many conditions require the expertise of a specialist. ‘Specialty Care Free Clinic,’ located in Madison, covers over 20 specialties and will provide care to anyone with a referral from their primary care provider.

“As much as we’d like to believe that everybody has health insurance and is covered, that’s just not the reality,” Executive Director Sheila Martin said. “We have a lot of people who are not covered, and Specialty Care Free Clinic serves the needs of a 12-county radius around Dane County and is able to provide specialty care, which nobody else in Wisconsin does.”

Martin said over 40 physicians donate their time to make sure the over 160,000 uninsured Wisconsin residents have a place to turn.

Twenty-year-old Mikel Cobo moved from his home country Mexico to the U.S. to pursue his lifelong dream of playing hockey. Cobo was 15 when he found he he has type one diabetes.

“It’s been a hassle to get healthcare, whether it’s a cold or whether it’s getting Insulin. So I started paying out-of-pocket for my Insulin and I mean I can’t tell you how expensive that is,” Cobo said.

In 2022, Cobo began having seizures. He thought his future in hockey was over, until his billet family connected him with Speciality Care Free Clinic.

“I didn’t know what to do and then of course when I found them and everything it meant like a shining light to me and for my psychological health as well,” he said. “Because I wasn’t in a good spot and just having a road in front of you that you kind of know where it leads to, just having that certainty that you will be taken care of is what they provided to me.”

Martin said the volunteers and donations they receive from the community are the lifeblood of the clinic. She said the clinic is fully funded by individuals, businesses and foundations. To donate to the clinic or learn more about it, visit https://www.bspfreeclinic.org/donate.

