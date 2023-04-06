Madison man indicted in firebombing of anti-abortion office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused in the firebombing of a Madison anti-abortion office building last year was indicted, the Western District Court of Wisconsin revealed Wednesday.

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury is charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive. The 29-year-old was charged on March 27, but the court explained that federal law requires felony offenses charged by complaint be presented to a grand jury for an indictment.

He was arrested last week in Boston and made an initial appearance in court there. The court noted that a detention hearing was held on March 30. A date for him to appear in federal court in Madison has not been set yet.

Early in the morning of May 8, 2022, two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the Wisconsin Family Action building, in the 2800 block of International Lane, Madison Police previously stated.

Law enforcement officials said DNA evidence helped confirm Roychowdhury was connected to the attack, after he was identified as the suspect in March. Local police officers saw Roychowdhury dispose of food into a public trash can and later collected DNA from the food and other items, according to the criminal complaint. A forensic biologist matched DNA from the food with DNA evidence from the attack scene.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

