Madison unemployment hits lowest in the nation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison area maintained the lowest unemployment rate of any of its counterparts across Wisconsin in February, according to the state’s Department of Workforce Development. Now, new federal numbers put the Wisconsin capital in a tie for the lowest in the nation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics put Madison’s preliminary not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 1.9 percent. That is below anywhere else in the nation, except for Ames, Iowa, home of Iowa State University, which is also 1.9 percent.

Madison moved into the first-place tie in February after its unemployment rate ticked down from the 2.0 percent the city saw in the first month of the year. Six months earlier, in September 2022, the BLS put Madison’s rate at 2.6 percent. It kept declining through December when it bottomed out at 1.6 percent.

The state’s labor department, the DWD, had released the same 1.9 percent figure for its Madison Metropolitan area. When the agency zoomed in on the city itself, the unemployment rate dropped another three-tenths of a point to 1.6 percent – again, the lowest in the state.

The Madison area added nearly 10,000 jobs over the past month, DWD reported, and over 22,000 jobs since the beginning of the year, based on the same not seasonally adjusted figures. Switching to seasonally adjusted numbers still sees employment in and around the capital rise over 14,000 jobs.

Madison Unemployment Statistics for Feb. 2023

Not Seasonally Adjusted Seasonally Adjusted Prelim Feb. 23 417,700 420,300 Final Jan. 23 407,800 416,500 Year Ago Feb. 22 405,800 409,900 Net Change, 1 Month 9,900 3,800 Net Change, 1 Year 12,400 10,400

The Janesville and Beloit Metropolitan area found itself at the other end of the spectrum when it comes to unemployment rate. DWD found an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent, slotting in as the second-highest urban region, behind only the Racine area. Splitting up the two cities saw a big gap between them, the larger Janesville put up an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent while a half-hour south of there in Beloit the rate was 3.6 percent.

Statewide, both the BLS and DWD put the Wisconsin unemployment rate at 2.7 percent.

That low unemployment rate may help be driving up wages across the state. Payroll company ADP reported on Wednesday that workers’ pay in Wisconsin went up by an average of 6.6 percent in the past year, with the median salary rising to $58,600.

