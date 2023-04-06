Madison unemployment hits lowest in the nation

Additionally, workers pay increased 6.6% in Wisconsin, one survey found.
MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison area maintained the lowest unemployment rate of any of its counterparts across Wisconsin in February, according to the state’s Department of Workforce Development. Now, new federal numbers put the Wisconsin capital in a tie for the lowest in the nation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics put Madison’s preliminary not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 1.9 percent. That is below anywhere else in the nation, except for Ames, Iowa, home of Iowa State University, which is also 1.9 percent.

Madison moved into the first-place tie in February after its unemployment rate ticked down from the 2.0 percent the city saw in the first month of the year. Six months earlier, in September 2022, the BLS put Madison’s rate at 2.6 percent. It kept declining through December when it bottomed out at 1.6 percent.

The state’s labor department, the DWD, had released the same 1.9 percent figure for its Madison Metropolitan area. When the agency zoomed in on the city itself, the unemployment rate dropped another three-tenths of a point to 1.6 percent – again, the lowest in the state.

The Madison area added nearly 10,000 jobs over the past month, DWD reported, and over 22,000 jobs since the beginning of the year, based on the same not seasonally adjusted figures. Switching to seasonally adjusted numbers still sees employment in and around the capital rise over 14,000 jobs.

Madison Unemployment Statistics for Feb. 2023

Not Seasonally AdjustedSeasonally Adjusted
Prelim Feb. 23417,700420,300
Final Jan. 23407,800416,500
Year Ago Feb. 22405,800409,900
Net Change, 1 Month9,9003,800
Net Change, 1 Year12,40010,400

The Janesville and Beloit Metropolitan area found itself at the other end of the spectrum when it comes to unemployment rate. DWD found an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent, slotting in as the second-highest urban region, behind only the Racine area. Splitting up the two cities saw a big gap between them, the larger Janesville put up an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent while a half-hour south of there in Beloit the rate was 3.6 percent.

Statewide, both the BLS and DWD put the Wisconsin unemployment rate at 2.7 percent.

That low unemployment rate may help be driving up wages across the state. Payroll company ADP reported on Wednesday that workers’ pay in Wisconsin went up by an average of 6.6 percent in the past year, with the median salary rising to $58,600.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Beloit hosts storm damage cleanup program
Structure fire in Midland
Mount Horeb inn deemed uninhabitable after fire
A warming trend into next week.
Sunny, But Breezy Today
A group of Monroe residents is awaiting the results of a lawsuit filed against the school...
Monroe School District referendum stirs controversy and a lawsuit