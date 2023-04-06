Man arrested for driving under influence, possession of a stolen firearm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man out on bond for a firearms-related charge was arrested in Madison on Wednesday morning for allegedly driving under the influence - while possessing a gun.

Police pulled Tyree D. Brock-Tolbert over at E. Washington Ave. and N. Paterson St. early Wednesday morning.

Brock-Tolbert admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking before he drove, and police found a stolen gun under a floor mat in the car.

He was on a signature bond for a previous charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm from a different police agency.

Overall, Brock-Tolbert was arrested for third-offense OWI, being a felon in possession of a gun, possessing a stolen gun and going armed while intoxicated.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.