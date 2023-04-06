Man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was sentenced Thursday in federal court after selling large quantities of methamphetamine in Madison, the Western District Court of Wisconsin announced.

Julio Alvarez Sanchez will serve five years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, which he pleaded guilty to on Dec. 19, 2022.

During sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson described the crime as serious due to the amount of methamphetamine involved and because the defendant admitted to dealing the drug multiple times. The judge also considered the man’s limited prior criminal record with these aggravating factors during the hearing.

According to officials, the Mexico man brought methamphetamine from Minneapolis to Madison and gave it to Juana Armenta Mora.

He sold 973 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on April 4, 2022. In a second meeting with the confidential informant ten days later in a Madison parking lot, officials say Alvarez Sanchez gave the individual a toolbox with 6.77 kilograms of methamphetamine. Authorities arrested him after this deal.

Officials noted that Alvarez Sanchez admitted to law enforcement that he participated in the April 2022 dealings.

Western District Court officials added that Armenta Mora pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine on Sept. 8, 2022, and was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

